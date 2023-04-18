WEST BEND
Edwin A. Boyung
April 24, 1939 - April 9, 2023
Edwin A. Boyung of West Bend died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley at the age of 83 years. He was born April 24, 1939, in the Town of Trenton to the late Edwin M. and Edna (nee Ruhnke) Boyung.
On January 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Rosemarie 'Rosie' Wienke in Newburg. Rosie predeceased January 28, 2012.
Ed spent his most of his life in the West Bend area. As a child, he attended grade school in the West Bend area, and went on to graduate from Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN.
He then served in the Army National Guard, and was later discharged from the United States Army. Following his discharge, he returned to the West Bend area. For many years, he worked at the West Bend Company.
Over the years, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course, fishing, bowling, playing cards and was a master at word search.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the 25 Year Club at West Bend Company.
Survivors include 2 children Edwin Jr. (Mary Beth) and James (Ellen), both of West Bend; 3 grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Kempfer, Timothy Boyung and Thomas 'T.J.' Metz; 3 great-grandchildren Jaxson, Jordan and Jadon; 3 sisters Jean Weichelt, Doreen Miller and Bethana Peters; other relatives and friends.
In addition to Ed's parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Metz and his son in infancy, Jeffrey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Schmidt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.