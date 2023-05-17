ALLENTON/HARTFORD
Eileen D. Steger
Aug. 22, 1936 - May 4, 2023
Eileen D. Steger passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on May 4, 2023, at Wellington Place, Hartford, the place where she only recently called home for the past few weeks. Eileen was born and raised in Newburg along with her 9 siblings. Polka dances were a part of her life from a young age and is also where she met her husband. They wed in 1954 and raised 10 children while being dairy farmers in Allenton. Eileen was a homemaker and was widowed at age 38 and continued to work hard on the farm, as well as in the factory, at a seamstress shop and even as a chef in order to provide for the family. When the children were adults, she owned the supper clubs Golden Nights and Woods Bridge, with her friend Ray. For many years she lived in Apache Junction, Arizona, where she enjoyed the warm weather and listening to Ray on his saxophone. She had traveled around the U.S., had a cruise to the Bahamas and visited her daughter in Greece on three occasions.
Eileen wasn't the type of Grandmother to dote but she was proud of her children and loved to hear about and follow them on Facebook and learn what the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all doing. Despite hard times after the loss of her husband so early, plus having to bear the grief of losing two of her children, Eileen managed to have the strength to carry on. She did this best by approaching life with a sense of humor. She was very social and found it easy to make friends. In her final years, Eileen continued to vigilantly watch “Jeopardy!” and The Wheel from her favorite recliner. Even up to the last days of her life, she enjoyed playing solitaire, sudoku, Face Timing the family and looking at Facebook on her iPhone. Her laughter, light heartedness and storytelling will remain etched in the memories of those that loved her.
Eileen is survived by her children: John (Gwen) Steger, Lorraine (her friend, Roger) Stevenson, Sharon Steger, Ronald Steger, Jane (Tracy) Smith, Dorothy (Thomas) Lastovich, Joseph Steger, Diane (Yiannis) Koronakis; thirteen granddaughters, four grandsons and seventeen great-grandchildren; plus her special friend, Donald Kehl. She is also survived by her siblings: Elizabeth Mapes, Richard Slavik, Patricia Mueller, Janice (Wilmer) Klahn, Jean (Sylvester) Krahn, Robert (Carolyn) Slavik; sisters-in-law Viola Steger, Veronica Schlaegenhaft and Dianne Slavik; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Marie (Gruber) and Wenzel Slavik; her husband, Joseph P Steger; her children Anthony, Mary Steger; son-in-law Scott Stevenson; her siblings: Rosemary (Roman) Barth, Laverne (Kenneth) Schoebel, Raymond Slavik; sisters-in-law: Joan Slavik, Joanne Steger, Marie Steger (Whipple) and Norma Steger; brothers-in-law: Theodore, Arnold and Eugene Steger, Joseph Schlagenhaft, Roman Barth, Kenneth Schoebel, Harold Mapes and Lloyd Mueller.
There will be a private family burial ceremony by the Very Rev. Richard Stoffel of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Slinger. Her cremated remains will rest at the side of her husband at St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery in Nenno. There the two may continue their polka dance. May she rest in peace.
