CAMPBELLSPORT
Eileen I. Flasch
Oct. 3, 1926 - April 7, 2023
Eileen I. Flasch, 96, formerly of Campbellsport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April, 7, 2023, with her loving family gathered around her at Ripon Community Hospital. She was born October 3, 1926, the daughter of Frank and Annselma (Kehrmeyer) Schabel. On May 24, 1952, Eileen married Roland A. Flasch at St. Andrew’s Church, LeRoy. Together she and Roland farmed in the St. Kilian area where they raised their 14 children.
Eileen was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church and St. Matthew Catholic Church, Campbellsport. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles and popcorn. She especially enjoyed keeping her candy dish filled for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her children John (Joan) Stahl, Norine (David) Haeft, Christine (Michael) Schanen, Joseph (Evelyn) Flasch, Frank (Carol) Flasch, David (Cindy) Flasch, Paulette (Steve) Schroeder, Roland (Teri) Flasch, Cindy (Don) Bong, Tom (Patti) Flasch, Claudia (Phil) LaBode, Yvonne (Dennis) Stucke, Kevin (Debby) Flasch, Sheila (Andy) Stucke; her 47 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roland, on April 30, 1984; stepmother, Lillian; daughter Jacalyn; siblings Virginia Feller, Jeanette Kahlhamer and Franklin Schabel.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Chapel, 189 County Road W, Campbellsport.
Mass of Christian burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will be in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery.
The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.