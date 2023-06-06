WEST BEND
Eileen M. Ecker
Feb. 5, 1927 - June 1, 2023
Eileen M. Ecker (nee Barber) age 96 of West Bend died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born February 5, 1927 in the Town of Trenton to Glenn and Mabel (nee Anderson) Barber.
On August 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to John A. Ecker at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. John preceded her in death on February 17, 2006.
Eileen started teaching in a one-room school in Trenton. She also taught 4th grade at Barton Elementary and finished her career in the West Bend schools as an aide at Barton Elementary.
She and John spent 24 happy years together in retirement golfing, volunteering and taking trips. She loved to read, garden and bake.
Eileen is survived by her 2 children, Ruth E. Ruh and Michael J. Ecker; her son-in-law Stephen Barber and 3 grandchildren: Kelsey Barber, Justin Barber and Jed Ecker. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Ecker; her daughter Jean M. Barber; her parents, Glenn and Mabel Barber; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Elsie Ecker; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Gwyn Barber; and her nephew Glenn W. Barber.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend with the Rev. David Schoob officiating. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors Saturday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.