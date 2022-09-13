WEST BEND
Eileen Mary Vorwerk
Sept. 13, 1943 - Aug. 25, 2022
Eileen Mary Vorwerk (nee Guidinger), age 78, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home in West Bend. She was born on September 13, 1943, to Jerome and Lily (nee Gierach) Guidinger.
Eileen’s love for her flower garden and quilting was only surpassed by her love for her grandchildren and family. Eileen was a master quilter and enjoyed making quilts with several local groups to include The Kettle Moraine Quilt Club and the Ties That Bind Quilt Guild. Eileen’s true joy was making charity quilts for local groups and individuals. The friendships Eileen made in her quilting groups were her most valued and lasting.
Eileen was preceded in death by her sister Janice Koening, and her parents, Lilly Gierach Guidinger Pierner and Jerome Elmer Guidinger.
Eileen is lovingly survived by her husband, William “Wesley” Vorwerk; daughter, Kathy Vorwerk Vaccaro; and sons William “Douglas” Vorwerk and Brian Vorwerk; grandchildren, Sophia Vaccaro, Nina Vaccaro, Katie Vorwerk, Sarah Vorwerk, Jenna Vorwerk, Emily Vorwerk, William Charlie Vorwerk and Seanna Parker Vorwerk; sisters Beverly Lang and Ruthann Rupert.
A private family service to honor Eileen’s wishes will be held at later date.
Her family would like thank Horizon Hospice Staff and the staff of Froedtert Cancer Center of Milwaukee.
