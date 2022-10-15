JACKSON
Elaine E. Hauser
Oct. 9, 1927 – Oct. 14, 2022
Elaine E. Hauser, nee Kempken, of Jackson, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital West Bend at the age of 95 years. She was born October 9, 1927 in Waterford to the late August and Sophia (nee Rausch) Kempken.
On June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage to Bernard A. Hauser at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. Bernard predeceased Elaine on February 15, 2007.
In 1952, the family moved to Jackson and opened Bernie’s Market. She also worked at Jackson grade school and as a library assistant.
She had a gift for caring for other people. Her love and care for her husband through his illness was a gift cherished by the family.
In addition to being a charter member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish, she was active with the Christian Women’s Confraternity for many years.
Survivors include 5 children: Joan (Daniel) Stoffel of Kewaskum, Daniel (Lori) of Bollingbrook, IL, Donald (Sherri) of West Bend, David (Mary) of Thousand Oaks, CA and Jaclyn (Brian) Hagenow of Sussex; 15 grandchildren: Erin (Chris) Johnson, Carrie (Tilmann) Glimm, Meagan (friend James) Hauser, Alyssa (Blake) Walz, Sarah (Scott) Sender, Tom Hauser, Emily Hauser, Amanda Hauser, Jon Hauser, Michael (Samantha) Hauser, Matthew Hauser, Josh Hauser, Brandon (Ashley) Hagenow, Samantha Hagenow, Natalie Hagenow; 9 great-grandchildren: Elise, Cole, Mathilda, Max, Maddie, Riley, Parker, Sutton and Sophia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Arthur (Adeline) Kempken, Elmer (Helen) Kempken, Jeanette (Paul) Casey and Carol (Ike) Eickhoff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with burial following in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Wisconsin, the Albrecht Free Clinic or St. Frances Cabrini Parish.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.