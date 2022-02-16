ABBOTSFORD
Elaine M. Melvin
July 11, 1919 - February 13, 2022
Elaine M. Melvin, age 102, of Abbotsford, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Michael Hayden will officiate. Interment to follow at Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The family requires those in attendance to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask, sanitizing and practicing social distance. Livestream will be available for those unable to attend on the Maurina Schilling Funeral Home Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the website. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Elaine was born on July 11, 1919, the daughter of Joseph and Etel (Fejes) KlettnerÊin Budapest, Hungary. She attended Rosedale school in the township of Holton. Elaine was united in marriage to Archie D. Melvin on April 22, 1941 in Wausau.
Elaine enjoyed a trip to Hungary in 1993 to visit a beloved aunt Teri. She was a member of St. Bernard's Parish and the Altar Society. She loved to make quilts and many were given as gifts, to missions and people in need. Ê
Elaine is survived by her children: Delores Umlauft of Sherwood, Donald Melvin of Abbotsford and Dennis (Annette) Melvin of West Bend; seven grandchildren: Darin (Debra) Umlauft, Dean (Deborah) Umlauft, Angela Melvin, Amy (Pat) Merrill, Matthew (Anna) Melvin, and Erin Melvin; seven great-grandchildren: Brett Umlauft, Korinne Umlauft, Andrew Umlauft, Elena Umlauft, Jacob Merrill, Elizabeth Merrill, and Kyra Merrill; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Archie, on July 3, 1997; a daughter: Lillian; son-in-law: Duane Umlauft; four sisters: Goldie (Frances) Caridie, Theresa Klettner, Alice Klettner, and Bernadine Grinnell; grandson: Daniel Umlauft and in-laws: Lorretta (Harley) German, Margaret (Henry) Weideman, Elizabeth Hempfner, Frances (Ruth) Melvin, Genevieve (Roland) Gasch, William (Margaret) Melvin and Charlotte Melvin.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Red Cross or the Wounded Warrior Project.
