HARTFORD
Elaine Z. Rosin
Feb. 27, 1940 - April 30, 2022
Elaine Zelma Rosin (nee Washburn) of Hartford, formerly of Hustisford, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was born on Feb. 27, 1940, the daughter of Clinton and Dorothy (nee Hein) Washburn.
Elaine retired from ER Wagner in Hustisford after many years of service. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling the country with the KM Tours and Scott Lopas. Elaine loved the outdoors, camping and watching her migrating birds.
Elaine is survived by her children, Debra (Clarence) Baerwald of Iron Ridge, Patty Thurloff of Hartford, and Cathy (Tom) Zimmerman of Watertown; by her seven grandchildren; Jessica Baerwald, Jacob (Starlee) Baerwald, Marcus Thurloff, Ryan (Rosie) Thurloff, Chad (Lori) Thurloff, Brooke Zimmermann and Isaac Zimmermann. She is further survived her great-grandchildren Myles Thurloff, Yukon and Brynn Baerwald; her siblings Duane (Rosemary) Hein of Prescott, AZ, and Maryann Burmeister of Hartford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her son, Bruce; her sister, Sherri Schmelzer; son-in-law Robert Thurloff; and her brother-in-law Ray Burmeister.
Visitation will be at Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford, 226 S. Main St., on Thursday, May 5 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Hustisford, Cemetery, Hustisford. The Rev. James Castillo will officiate.
The family would like to give a heart-felt thank-you to Aurora Hospice; caregivers, Marcie, Jill and Marie and also, to Dr. Fernandez for their loving care.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family. You may place your online condolences at www.berndt-ledesma.com.