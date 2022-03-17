WEST BEND
Eldred ‘Ellie’ R. Haeuser
May 4, 1942 - March 15, 2022
Eldred “Ellie” R. Haeuser, 79, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
He was born on May 4, 1942, to the late Harland and Erna (nee Wolfgram) Haeuser in Port Washington. On September 19, 1975, he was united in marriage to Darlene Schroeder. Ellie was a truck driver for many years, first hauling canned milk for Hiller Cheese. He then worked at the Gehl Company for 25 years. Ellie then was an over-the-road truck driver for Timblin Trucking until retirement. He was a Member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg. Ellie loved Christmas and went all out with decorations, even playing Santa Claus for many years. He loved throwing parties and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Ellie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Darlene Haeuser; eight children, Sue (Jody Bender) Schoedel, Kris (Gary) Laubenstein, Sally (Scott) Jurss, Dawn Tolson, Diane Lee, Darrin (Cindy) Haeuser, Dale Haeuser, and Brian (Anita) Haeuser; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanette Schuh, Jean (Jerry) Eckert, and Joan (John) Daggett; four brothers, Kenneth Haeuser, LeRoy (Lori) Haeuser, Gordon (Sandra) Haeuser and Glen (Linda) Haeuser; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Eldred Haeuser; a grandson, Bobby Lee; two sons-in-law, Rob Tolson and Mike Lee; a sister-in-law, Mary Schroeder; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Schuh and Elroy Schroeder.
A funeral service in remembrance of Ellie will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., Newburg.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Ellie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and St. John’s Lutheran Church are suggested.