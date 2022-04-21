WEST BEND
Eleanor A. Holzmann
Jan. 26, 1927 - April 19, 2022
Eleanor A. Holzmann (nee Schwichtenberg), age 95, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
She was born on January 26, 1927, in West Bend, the daughter of the late John and Elsie (nee Dudei) Schwichtenberg. Eleanor went to school at St. John’s Lutheran grade school, and subsequently West Bend High School. On April 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Alfred W. “Buddy” Holzmann. Buddy preceded Eleanor in death on July 29, 1986. On August 12, 1989, she married Calvin G. Genz. Calvin preceded Eleanor in death on January 8, 2007.
Eleanor lived in Kewaskum for many years, and after her husband Alfred passed away, she moved to West Bend. She was a member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Eleanor loved her family very much and was an excellent cook and homemaker. She loved to go dancing, and playing cards. She had many jobs over the years, including Woolworth’s Dime Store, Stuart’s Restaurant, Rosenheimer’s General Store in Kewaskum, Steiner TV and Appliance Store, and Bedtime.
Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Jeffery) Otten of West Bend, and Linda (Bruce) Bliefnick of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Otten, Alana (Jack) Copet, Brian Bliefnick, and Katie (Joshua Caito) Otten; six great-grandchildren, Kierra, Alessandra, Angelina and William Otten, and Nicholas and Annabelle Copet; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husbands Alfred and Calvin, Eleanor was preceded in death by her siblings, Herbert (Lorraine) Schwichtenberg, Carol (Roger) Montgomery, Donna Witz, and Mae (Sylvester) Groh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray (Gertrude) Broecker, and sister-in-law Gladys Holzmann.
Funeral services in remembrance of Eleanor will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum. Burial will be on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Cemetery in Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Memorials in Eleanor’s name to St. Lucas Lutheran church are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Eleanor’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.