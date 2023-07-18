CAMPBELLSPORT
Eleanor M. Norskog
Feb. 1, 1926 - July 16, 2023
Eleanor M. Norskog, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac. She was born February 1, 1926 in Westby to Gustav and Lisa Sund.
Eleanor went to schools in North Natwick for her elementary years and Westby High School graduating in 1944; attended Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua and graduating in 1946 with an elementary education teacher’s degree. She taught elementary grades for several years and then worked at Farmers Mutual Insurance Company in Madison until her marriage to Merlin J. Norskog of Spring Grove, MN, on August 5, 1950 in Livingston, MT. They moved back to Spring Grove, MN, in 1953. In 1959 they moved to Iowa, in 1966 the family moved to Kewaskum and then to Campbellsport in 1986.
Survivors include her children Marcia Smith of Kewaskum, Ken (Chris) of West Bend, Terry (Renee) of Plymouth, Debbie (Pat) Staehler of Richfield and Bob (Sue) of Random Lake. Grandchildren include Brian (Holly) Smith, Lisa (David) Sarnowski, Ryan (Pamela) Staehler, Paul Norskog, Adam (Jessy) Staehler, Erin (Joe) Larsen, Ashley (Tyler) Kruse, Randy (Heather) Norskog, Erica (Michael) Ruebensam and Jessica Norskog; great-grandchildren include Mark and Logan Smith, Autumn and Chase Kowalski, Jordan, Connor and Isaac Kruse, Desmond and Stella Sarnowski, Ellianna and Landon Norskog, Alicia Staehler, Collin Staehler and Tyr Ruebensam. She is further survived by brothers-in-law Leigh (Thelma) Norskog and David (Becky) Amunrud and sister-in-law Anna Mae Krause.
Preceding Eleanor in death were her husband, Merlin Norskog; parents, Gustav and Lisa Sund; in-laws Julius Norskog and Mina Norskog Amunrud; siblings John (Jay) Sund, Clarence (Elinore) Sund, Julian (Dorothy) Sund, Gilman (Anne) Sund, Julia (Lloyd) Peterson, Kenneth (Elaine) Sund and Merlin Sund; son-in-law Michael Smith; siblings-in-law Ann (Roland) Bratland, Gerry (Gwen) Norskog, Donald (Dee) Norskog, Odell (Betty) Norskog, Jackie (Bernie) Varberg and Nancy (Tom) Barker.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne (8925 Highway W, Campbellsport 53010) with the service immediately following at 2:30 p.m. Graveside inurnment services will follow at Salem Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Ladies Guild of Salem United Church of Christ.
The family extends a special thank-you to the staffs of Edenbrook, Lakeland Care Inc. and Promedica Hospice for the extra loving care shown Eleanor and to the resident friends Eleanor made at Edenbrook.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.