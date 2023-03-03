Elfrieda ‘Maria’ Gavin
Dec. 3, 1953 — Feb. 28, 2023
Elfrieda “Maria” Gavin passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 28, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1953, to George and Johanna Gavin in Nuremberg, Germany, where her father was serving in the U.S. Army.
Although Maria was born with many challenges, she never let those challenges stop her. She was fiercely independent and very proud of her ability to be so, even to the end. Maria enjoyed being outside, either riding her scooter on the Eisenbahn Trail or just watching the cars drive by. Each year she looked forward to the many parades in West Bend, the 4th of July fireworks, Music on Main and playing bingo at the Holy Angels picnic.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, George and Johanna; brother, Robert Gavin; and her purr babies, Muffin and Sandy.
She is survived by her sisters, Isabella (Carl) Ray and Debora (Armando) Manresa; her brother, Michael (Michelle) Gavin; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends who all will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home,1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095, with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in Maria’s name can be directed to the Washington County Humane Society, 3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086 (https://www.wchspets.org/donateonline/).
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion.
