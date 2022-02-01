SHEBOYGAN FALLS
Elizabeth A. Ashworth
March 23, 1920 - Jan. 28, 2022
Elizabeth Atkinson Ashworth (nee Wieand) of Sheboygan Falls, formerly of Hartford, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 101 years.
She was born on March 23, 1920 in Bethlehem, PA, the daughter of Henry and Jeanette (nee Wright) Wieand. She married Clayton Ashworth in New Jersey on April 8, 1944. Elizabeth was an elementary school teacher for over 40 years in New Jersey and Wisconsin. In her first teaching position in Seaford, Delaware, one of the requirements of her teaching contract was to spend four hours on Sundays during World War II looking for incoming planes. Elizabeth loved to sew. As a child of the Depression, she found much satisfaction in repairing clothes, rather than buying new. She also enjoyed playing the piano, a skill she passed on to her children.
Elizabeth and Clayton eventually moved to Wisconsin to care for her mother, and after her mother's passing, remained in Wisconsin and raised their family. Upon retirement, she continued to enjoy sewing. She also planted both flower and vegetable gardens. Elizabeth also taught Sunday school for many years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ashippun.
She is survived by her children, Jane Lynch, Rebecca Ashworth, and Clayton Lee (Stella Faye) Ashworth; by six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Ashworth; grandson Jared Lee Ashworth; two brothers, one sister, and her son-in-law Lawrence Lynch.
Mass of Christian burial is Wednesday, February 2, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, N982 Highway P, Oconomowoc Township (Ashippun). Interment will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery. Fr. Tom Holtzen will officiate.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family.