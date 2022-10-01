WEST BEND
Elizabeth A. ‘Beth’ Kent
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Kent (Merrick), age 90 years, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on February 15, 1932, in Oakland, California to Thomas L. and Florence (Farrell) Merrick. She married the love of her life Robert E. Kent, Sr., on November 28, 1954, at Treasure Island, California. Together they raised their six children and enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, golf, bridge, square dancing, and living on Little Cedar Lake in Wisconsin, and Lake Coronado and Hot Springs Village in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband on January 7, 2001.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Tim) DeGroot of Racine; five sons, Robert (Liz) Kent, Michael (Diane) Kent, Patrick Kent, and Kevin (Mary King) Kent all of West Bend, and James (Julia) Kent of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren, Abby (Phil) Whited, Nick (Allison) Kent, Maggie (Theo) Jones, and Thomas (Seline) DeGroot; four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ian, and Andrew Whited and Audrey Kent; two sistersinlaw, Laurie (Pete) Fahrendorf of West Bend and Yvonne Merrick of Walnut Creek, California. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, Beth was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Merrick; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Pope and Barbara “Babs” Soudan; and brother-in-law, Edward “Bud” Kent.
A private service and inurnment will be held at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kathy Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Memorials in Beth’s name can be directed to Kathy Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Beth’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhumpatten.com) to share your condolences with the family.