WEST BEND
Elizabeth Ann Keller
Nov. 28, 1921 — April 14, 2022
Elizabeth Ann Keller (nee Hoy) was 100 years and 138 days old when she passed away April 14, 2022, peacefully at Cedar Bay West after a brief illness.
Elizabeth was born November 28, 1921, and raised in Munising, Michigan. She was united in marriage to Harold Keller in 1949. Elizabeth lived in Munising, Green Bay, and Silver Cliff, until she moved to West Bend to be closer to family. The past few years she resided at Cedar Bay West Assisted Living in West Bend. Elizabeth remained active with crafting, music, games — especially bingo, and church. She was a longtime Packers fan and loved to read.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; daughter Mary Ryan; granddaughter Michelle Horne; brother, Jack (Madeline) Hoy; and sister, Theda (Pasquale) Bartilucci.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Barbara (Cliff) Sayre; grandchildren, Denise (Ed) Parseca, Anne (Aaron) Grundahl, and Adam (Nicki) Sayre; and seven great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to all her friends and staff at Cedar Community who made her time there so much fun.
Private family memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
Urn burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Munising, Michigan, in June 2022.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095, is serving the family.