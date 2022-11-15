HARTFORD
Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Katona
July 6, 1927 - Nov. 3, 2022
Elizabeth “Betsy” (nee Giese), age 95, of Hartford passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022m at the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.
Betsy was born July 6, 1927 in Wauwatosa to parents Lois and Earl Giese. She was united in marriage in 1949 to husband Donald Katona.
Betsy was a generous and caring woman, dedicating her career to helping people as a nurse at Hartford Hospital for over 20 years. During retirement, her devotion to serve and help others continued through her volunteer work at the local food pantry, hospital, and the Hartford Lioness club. As a woman of strong faith, she was also an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. In her free time, Betsy enjoyed bowling, playing cards, needlework, and spending time at the family cabin in Hayward.
Betsy is survived by her loving children, Tom (Lori) Katona, John (Rose) Katona, Joel Katona, Matt (Lisa) Katona; cherished grandchildren, Erik (Allison) Katona, Jacob Katona, Lori (Darby) Meagher, Jennifer (Gary) Holland, Sarah Katona, Zach (Ally) Katona, Kelly (Ben) Marchewka, Kayla (CJ) Sanfelippo, Ryan (fiancé, Katherine) Katona, Allison and Hannah Katona, Morgan, Colton (Andrea), Justin and Brandon Laufer; her 12 treasured great-grandchildren; dear brother-in-law Gilbert Schwantes and sister-in-law Barbra Giese. She is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 40 years, siblings Jean and Jack, two children Karen and David Katona, among other dear friends of hers over the years.
A memorial service for Betsy will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027). Family will welcome relatives and friends at the funeral home prior to service from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place the following day, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.