Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Ann Fleury (nee Degenhardt)
Oct. 8, 1943 — Feb. 24, 2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Fleury (nee Degenhardt), age 79, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023, at Serenity Villa in Slinger. She was born on October 8, 1943, in Milwaukee. Betty was adopted and raised by her sister, Virginia (nee Jankowski) Degenhardt and Albert Degenhardt.
Betty enjoyed playing cards, reading novels, dining out with friends and family and traveling with her husband. She loved living in and caring for her lake house. She had a passion for bringing people together by hosting parties with unique activities to make them special and memorable. It must be mentioned that Betty had a passion for playing Scrabble with her husband Art — with a ferocious competitive spirit. Betty’s mantra was living and thriving as a “Bad A$$ Old Lady.”
Betty is survived by her two children, Joel (Molly) and Erin (Peter) Stachura; grandchildren, Meghan, Allison and Sarah Fleury, William and Maxfield Stachura; and siblings, Linda Covington, Patricia (Patrick) Mullikin, Bryon and Peter (Tammy) Degenhardt.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Fleury; her father, Albert Degenhardt; and birth parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Jankowski.
A funeral service for Betty will be at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, with the Rev. Eric Kirkegaard presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Betty will be laid to rest on Monday, March 6, at Peace UCC Cemetery in Kewaskum at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
For their unwavering care and support, a special thanks to Pastor Eric, Tori Lightner, family and friends, and her compassionate caregiving staff.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.