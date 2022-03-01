Elizabeth ‘Betty’ M. Rattray
Elizabeth ”Betty” M. Rattray, age 97, died with family members by her side on February 21, 2022.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sherwood. Friends and family may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. For additional details, to see Betty’s full obituary or to express condolences, please see Betty’s page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
