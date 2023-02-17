Elizabeth (Betty) R. Schlough
November 27, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2023
Elizabeth (Betty) R. Schlough, 94 years old, passed away on February 2, 2023, surrounded by her family at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. She was born November 27, 1928 to Willemina and Frank Streck in Oshkosh. Betty graduated from Hartford High School in 1948 and went on to study English and Latin at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
She married Albert Schlough and raised her family of six children in Hartford. Betty made it her mission to enrich and improve the lives of her children. Along with raising her family she was the Product Estimator at Menasha Corporation, from where she retired in 1985. In retirement, Albert and Betty became Florida snowbirds where they gained a new community of friends, eventually becoming Florida residents.
She is survived by daughters Robin Huber, Peggy and Penny Schlough; sons Steven, Scott, and David (Rene) Schlough; grandchildren Abigail Huber Machanic (Mike), Erika Schlough Mueller (Cody), Alex Schlough (Jordan), Daniel, and Lexi Torres; and great-grandchildren Madison and Myles Machanic. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years (Albert), sisters Doris Bautzmann and Joyce Milosch, and son-in-law Richard Huber.
Betty was an avid reader, loved traveling, gardening, history and politics and was interested in staying active in community events. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her quick wit, generosity and passion for life. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her loved ones.
Any donations may be directed to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, 2504 34th Ave West, Bradenton, Florida 34205. The family is forever grateful for the compassion and quality care provided by the Tidewell staff.