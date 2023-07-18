KEWASKUM
Elizabeth L. ‘Betty’ Raether
June 5, 1935 - July 15, 2023
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Raether, 88, of Kewaskum, passed away on July 15, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens with her family at her side.
Betty was born on June 5, 1935, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Carl and Grace (nee Riske) Podskarbi. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Ralph Raether Sr. at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha. Ralph preceded Betty in death on August 3, 2007. Betty was employed by Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 30-plus years. Betty spent her life in Kewaskum until retiring in 1992 and moved to their home in Millston. She returned to Kewaskum in 2007 after the passing of her husband, Ralph. She enjoyed traveling around the state, vacations in Eagle River with family, snowmobiling, playing cards, spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed a game of cards with “the lads” in Millston as well as with her lady friends. Above all else, Betty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Grace Giese (nee Raether), Carl (Renee) Raether, Mark (Marion) Raether, and Ralph Jr. (Gina) Raether; 12 grandchildren, Candice (Michael) MacFarlane, Bridget (Andrew) Canales, Brandon (Jen) Giese, Jess Seichter, Karee (Nick) Benzing, Taylor Raether, Briana Raether (Adam Waala), Hailey Raether, Sam Raether (Anna Peterson), Ralph Raether III, Dylan Raether, and Mason Raether; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Ellsworth (Marion) Podskarbi; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Grace Podskarbi; her husband of 51 years, Ralph Raether Sr.; a brother, Carl Podskarbi Jr.; along with other loved relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at River Hill Park in Kewaskum (located right by Hon-E-Kor), on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank Angie, Jenni, and the entire staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for their outstanding care of our mother and support of our family.
The Myrhum- Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.