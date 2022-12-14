WEST BEND
Elizabeth L. Nixdorf
April 24, 1937 — November 16, 2022
Elizabeth L. Nixdorf (nee Schacht) of West Bend died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Forest View Manor in Jackson at the age of 85 years. She was born on April 24, 1937, in West Bend to the late Edward and Vera (nee Averill) Schacht.
Betty grew up in West Bend, attending and graduating from Holy Angels Grade School. She later received her Elementary Education degree from Mount Mary University.
On September 11, 1965, she was united in marriage to James R. Nixdorf. Betty and Jim built their home in Colgate in 1968 and lived there for 30 years, taking great pride in maintaining the house and the yard and filling their home with love.
She found her passion in teaching second grade at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Menomonee Falls, leading her students on the path to their First Holy Communion.
Throughout her life, Betty enjoyed tending to her gardens, camping, traveling the world and being close to her family. She was an accomplished pianist, formidable Scrabble opponent and had a not-so-secret love of strawberries. Above all else, spending time with family and friends was what she cherished most.
Survivors include her children: Todd of Seattle, WA, and Michael (Kristin) of Hartland; three grandchildren: Meagan, Andrew and Kara; sisters Carol Fischer of Papillion, NE, and Barbara Schacht (and friend Lillian Wiegel) of Greenfield; sister-in-law JoAnne Schacht of Madison; brother-in-law Al “Sonny” Braun of Oshkosh; many nieces and nephews, beloved godchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim, on October 6, 2022; her sister Judy Braun; her brother Dennis Schacht; and brother-in-law Lowell Fischer.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend. A reception and gathering for family and friends will be held following Mass in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Preceptor Hospice are appreciated.
Betty’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Forest View Manor and Preceptor Hospice for their kindness, care and concern.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.