ST. KILIAN
Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Margaret Weiland
July 4, 1924 - June 26, 2022
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Margaret Weiland, 97, of St. Kilian went home to the sport fields of heaven on Sunday, June 26, 2022, with her family gathered around her at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born in the Town of Ashford on July 4, 1924, the daughter of Mathias and Johanna (Schill) Thelen. Lizzie was a graduate of Campbellsport and on May 7, 1946, she married Leander Weiland at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Ashford. They farmed together in the Town of Ashford.
Lizzie was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church for 77 years, the St. Mary Sodality, the Campbellsport Women’s Club, the VFW Auxiliary Post 8339 and the Catholic Knights. She was a sports fanatic and an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan. Lizzie spent football Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium for 30 years and attended the 1994 Rose Bowl. She enjoyed planting geraniums every year and maintaining her lawn, where she earned the nickname “Crash” for running her John Deere tractor up a tree. She was a true farmer dedicated to animals and the land. She passed on the tradition of making St. Kilian dressing at the Amber Hotel. During Christmas Lizzie carried on the magic of St. Nick for multiple generations. Lizzie enjoyed the life of a social butterfly with a big heart.
Survivors include her daughters Diane M. Weiland, Lois Zingsheim and Jane (Jim) Hutchinson; son-in-law Pat Hare; grandchildren Jennifer (Bob) Machecek, Jaclyn Luedtke, V. Bradley (Christina) Jaeger and Jill (Joe) Pentek; great-grandchildren Jackson, Grant, Liberty, Maddie, Alex, Jake, Matt, Lauren, Megan, Colton and Addyson; sisters Dolores Spradau and Ruth Lehner; sister-in-law, Mildred Weiland; godson, Bob Thelen; lifelong friends Eileen Flasch and Shirley Fechter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lizzie enjoyed her canine friends: Jada, Chip, Elsa, Fritz, Maverick, Mac and Ice.
Lizzie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leander; daughter Bonnie Weiland Hare; son-in-law Dale Zingsheim; granddaughter-in-law Jenny J. Jaeger; brother Matty Thelen; sister Eleanor Sippel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Christine Zehren, Jim Heisler, Eldon Spradau, Hubert Sippel, Gilbert Lehner, Leonard and Rose Weiland, Edward Weiland and Agnes Burns, Reynold Weiland and Norbert Weiland.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, on the St. Kilian Chapel grounds (N189 County Road W, Campbellsport) from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 30, at 1:30 p.m. on the St. Kilian Chapel grounds with the Rev. Mark Jones officiating and burial will follow in St. Kilian Cemetery.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the Serenity staff for providing a home with love and kindness and friendship.
Special gratitude to St. Agnes Hospital ER and 5th floor nursing for their skill and compassion. Also to Father Pedro Ruiz from Holy Family for leading us in prayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Public Library or to the St. Kilian Chapel Boiler Fund.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.