WEST BEND
Ella Mae Haas
May 5, 1934 — Feb. 18, 2022
Ella Mae Haas (Flom) of West Bend, 87, died peacefully with the love of her life, Larry, and family at her side on February 18, 2022.
Ella Mae was born on May 5, 1934, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to parents Lawrence and Frances Flom. Ella Mae graduated from Random Lake High School in 1952. Some of Ella’s closest friends in recent years were those she went to high school with. After high school, Ella attended business school in Omaha, Nebraska. During her high school years, she had met Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Haas, whom she married on July 11, 1953, in Cascade. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together in 2021.
Ella and Larry moved to West Bend in 1962. Here they raised their three children, Jeff (Shirley) Haas (Olney, Montana), Kevin Haas (deceased), and Kristi (Dan) Lawrence (West Bend). Along with raising children, Ella worked as a bookkeeper at Snyder Drug Store in West Bend for 24 years. Ella and Larry enjoyed over 20 years of retirement together as snowbirds in Nevada and Arizona. When in Wisconsin, Ella enjoyed catching up with family and friends, visits from her grandchildren Emily, Hannah and Peter, reading, canning (Ella’s famous Bloody Mary Mix) and baking (her rhubarb torte and lemons bars were favorites of many) and most recently was looking forward to becoming a great-grandma times two in spring of 2022.
Ella is missed and survived by her husband, Larry; children Jeff (Shirley) and Kristi (Dan); grandchildren Emily (Kevin) Gall, Hannah (Clint) Banfield, and Peter Lawrence, and other relatives and friends.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Flom; son Kevin; in-laws, John and Gladys Haas; brother-in-law, Don Haas; sister-in-law, Gladys Koepke; and nephew, Scott Koepke.
The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers of Horizon Home Hospice and Kathy Hospice for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials to Kathy Hospice are appreciated. Myrhum Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ella’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.