Ellen F. Frank
Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022
Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls.
Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
Those left to cherish Ellen’s memory include her two sons, Charles Frank and Kenneth (Rita) Frank, both of West Bend; grandson, Craig (Lauren) Frank; two great-granddaughters, Millie and Fiona Frank of Oak Creek; brother, Richard (Coetta) Brown of Canyon Lake, Texas; nieces, nephews, relatives, and other friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by a son, Steven Frank, and brother, Hobart Brown.
VISITATION: The Frank family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. Sixth Ave, West Bend.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Ellen will take place following visitation on December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor David Neiman officiating the service. Burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ellen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.