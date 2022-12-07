PORT WASHINGTON
Elmer H. Terlinden
Sept. 3, 1936 - Dec. 3, 2022
Mr. Elmer Terlinden of Port Washington passed away at Village Pointe Commons Memory Care on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Elmer was born in Allenton on September 3, 1936, son of Benjamin and Hedwig Pluedemann Terlinden. He attended local schools and began working at Freeman Chemical right after graduating from high school. Elmer proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After he returned home, he returned to Freeman Chemical and began his career as a chemist. He retired shortly before the company moved to its Port Washington location.
On August 17, 1968, Elmer was united in marriage with Patricia Kirby in Port Washington. The couple settled in Port and raised their family of three daughters. Pat preceded him in death in 1994.
Mr. Terlinden was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington. He loved playing golf and enjoyed a good cigar. He also liked playing cribbage, going on walks through his neighborhood, and watching sports - especially football.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters Kathleen (Richard) Bulgrin of Grafton and Bonnie (Michael) Hinz of Port Washington, and grandson Michael (Tara) Reese of Kiel. He is further survived by great-grandchildren Isabell, Antonio and Annika Reese; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Elmer was preceded in death by wife Patricia, daughter Margaret Ann Kirby, son-in-law Steven Meyer, sisters Leona Westphal and Arlene Stark, brothers Arthur, Alvin and Harold, and special friend Ruth Kivela.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Elmer will be laid to rest beside his wife in Union Cemetery, Port Washington following the service. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 13, from 12 p.m. until services begin at 1 p.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Village Pointe Commons and Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care given to Elmer.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.