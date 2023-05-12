Elsie Gengler
Aug. 9, 1927 - May 2, 2023
Elsie Gengler, age 95, passed away on May 2, 2023. She spent her last days surrounded by her family.
Elsie was born on August 9, 1927, to Ernest and Emma (Delain) Fameree in Casco. Elsie was baptized and attended school in Casco. She was confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
At the age of 17, Elsie met Alois Gengler. After dating for a few years, they were married on February 15, 1947, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church after Al was discharged from the U.S. Navy. They made their home together on 91st Street in Milwaukee until they moved to their “forever home” in Germantown in 1961. Al Sr. and Elsie were blessed with 4 amazing children. Alois Jr., Bruce, Kenny, and Emmy kept them busy with after-school sports. After church on Sundays, the family would often play a game of baseball in the yard. Elsie was known to hit the ball out of the yard and across the road and would jump up and down giggling because she was so proud of herself.
Even after Al’s passing in 1996, Elsie continued to live in her house. She insisted on and took pride in doing her own yard work, grocery shopping and all the other household chores. She spent her free time playing Uno, reading celebrity biographies and loved to watch old movies. She also enjoyed listening to polka music which could often be heard playing in the house. Elsie worked outside of the home until she was 90 years old. She started out working as a school crossing guard and then began working at Walgreens Drug Store. She loved the people that she worked with and met while she was there.
Elsie was a small woman with a huge heart! She was so proud of the family that she and Al created. She is survived by her children Al (Sally) Gengler, Kenny (Sandy) Gengler, Emmy Gengler (Jeff Kreuser), and daughter-in-law, Cindy Gengler. She always enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Ernie (Mary Ellen) Fameree; one brother-in-law, Dale Vandervest; and one sister-in-law, Tobi Sterret.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Alois Gengler; a son, Bruce Gengler; and 11 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown, with the Rev. Mike Petrie officiating. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.