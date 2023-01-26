Emilie Helen Kirst
Emilie Helen Kirst, a gifted artist, an accomplished seamstress, consummate culinarian, and radio talk-show enthusiast, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. She reached the formidable age of 95, creating many warm memories along the way. For those who Emilie touched, may her memory be a blessing to you.
Born to Kornel and Agatha Gerek, immigrants to Milwaukee from Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, Emilie grew up on the Gerek family farm on the corner of NN and Country Aire Drive in the Town of Jackson. As a young woman, she married recently discharged WWII US Navy Cook Third Class Herbert L. Kirst. Preferring small-town life, they settled in Newburg, where they helped to run Herb’s family meat market. They were the parents of four children, who gave them seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
While raising their family and tending to the meat market, Emilie still found time to take her skills out to jobs that played to her sweet spots. Clerking during Christmas seasons in the 1950s at Plischounig’s Department Store on Main Street West Bend gave Em a chance to sell and wrap pretty gifts - a nice change from wrapping up the pork chops and hamburger at the meat market! The 1970s saw Emilie using her “farmer’s daughter” knowledge at Federal Land Bank, which provided loans for beginning farmers, purchases of rural land, farm equipment, livestock feed, and other agricultural needs. In later years Em was the Assistant Director of the Port Washington Senior Citizen Center, where she shared her artistic gifts, among other responsibilities. But undoubtedly, her most-loved job was that of the proprietress of Clay Cellar Ceramics and Dolls of Yesteryear - oh, what happiness that brought her!
Emilie’s essence was the meticulous attention to detail that she applied across all aspects of her life. If ceramics was her joy, porcelain doll-making with all its intricacies was her passion. If hemming a dress was her joy, designing and sewing her granddaughter’s flower girl gown or ice-skating competition costume was her passion. If learning how to use a kitchen blowtorch for crème brûlée was a joy, preparing authentic Slovak meals for her family and friends was her passion.
If Em’s pups could speak human, they would have plenty of tails (pun intended) to tell of her devoted care. A champion for rescue dogs, Corbie, Sammy, and Fante were the loves of her life. She took great joy in teaching them tricks, preparing their special-diet meals, and taking them for long car rides, with the occasional stop for a burger and fries. Em wasn’t a fan of fast-food joints, so this was a real treat for her pups, although, truth be told, she didn’t mind McDonald’s french fries every now and then.
Surviving Emilie are her four children, Cynthia (Dennis) Backhaus of West Bend, Pamela Meyer of Sussex, Paulette (Brian) Kelley of Scottsdale, and Thomas (Kathleen) Kirst of Madison; her grandchildren, Jeff (Jae Hah) Backhaus of Seoul, South Korea; Dan Backhaus of Queens, New York; Jenn (Kevin) Wagner of West Bend; Jarrod (Barbara Sieck) Meyer of Sussex; John Andrew Meyer of Sussex; Patrick Kirst of Chicago, and Natalie Kirst of Chicago; her great-grandchildren, Jonah Wagner and Elsa Wagner of West Bend; Sebastian Sieck-Meyer of Sussex; and nieces and nephews.
Emilie joins these family members who have gone before her: Herbert, her husband of 64 years; Kornel and Agatha, her parents; her brothers, Andy and Frank; and their wives, Laverne and Donna Rae.
Em’s family is profoundly grateful to family and friends who came alongside them as they met head on the trials of dementia. For the past few years, Emilie was fortunate to be in the care of Lincoln Village Senior Living Port Washington, Aurora Hospital Grafton, and Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. Emilie’s family is filled with gratitude for their loving care of her.
Should any of Emilie’s family and friends wish to remember her with a memorial, her children suggest a donation to the Washington County Humane Society.
A memorial service for Emilie will be held at a future date.
I WILL RISE
“There’s a peace I’ve come to know
Though my heart and flesh may fail
There’s an anchor for my soul
I can say, “it is well.” ...
And I will rise when He calls my name
No more sorrow, no more pain
I will rise on eagles’ wings
Before my God fall on my knees
And rise,
I will rise.”
- Chris Tomlin
