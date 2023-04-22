MADISON
Emily Ann Amann
Sept. 28, 1988 — April 7, 2023
Emily Ann Amann, 34, passed away in Madison on April 7, 2023. She was born September 28, 1988, to Thomas John Amann and Barbara Jean Fox-Amann. Emily attended Slinger High School graduating class 2006, and graduated UW Madison in 2011 where she earned her B.A in Genetics and Life Science Communications. She is survived by brother, Benjamin, and extended family members of the Fox Family and Amann Family.
Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. In accordance with her wishes there will be no service at this time.