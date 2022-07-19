STURGEON BAY
Erika Rose Koffke-Lynd
January 12, 1992 - July 9, 2022
Erika Rose Koffke-Lynd went home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2022, at her home in Sturgeon Bay. She was 30 years old.
Erika was born on January 12, 1992 in Menomonee Falls to Perry and Kristine Koffke (Gradinjan). Her childhood was spent growing up in the Kewaskum area where she graduated from Kewaskum High School in 2010.
After high school, Erika chose to travel and ended up in Mississippi. She spent several years down south and even became a ship builder by trade. It was also in Mississippi where she met Christopher Lynd. They were married on September 30, 2017, in Moss Point, Mississippi.
Erika took great pride in her chosen profession and was often heard saying “It’s cool to say I build ships!” She worked building ships for Huntington-Ingalls Industries for 7 years while in Mississippi and recently moved back to Wisconsin taking a job with Fincantieri Bay Ship Building in Sturgeon Bay.
The life of the party, Erika was always having fun. Her open personality and beautiful smile made it easy for her to make friends wherever she went. She loved to travel and taking her daughter on new adventures. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, cruising in her big Jeep, and coaching her oldest daughter’s baseball team. Most of all she loved being a mother!
Those Erika leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Keatyn Ruby and Tilly Rose; her parents, Perry and Kris Koffke; her siblings, Jessica Schmitt, Zachary (Brittany Svien) Schmitt, and Jared (Erika Buchel) Koffke; grandmother, Shirley Gradinjan (nee Karnosh); uncles and aunts, Sally Witthoeft, Mark (Leah) Gradinjan, Nicole (Alex) Sakac, and Curt (Leslie) Koffke; and nephew, Lincoln Schmitt. She is further survived by former husband Christopher Lynd, as well as many cousins, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Erika was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Matt Gradinjan; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Donna Koffke (nee Engel); and uncle, Orville Witthoeft.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 W. Forest Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In Lieu of flowers, a benefit fund will be started for Erika’s girls, Keatyn Ruby and Tilly Rose. Checks can be made payable to Kris Koffke or Jared Koffke.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Erika’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.