WEST BEND
Ernest ‘Ernie’ R. Marier
June 11, 1940 - June 18, 2023
Ernest “Ernie” R. Marier, 83, of West Bend passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.
He was born on June 11, 1940, to the late Joseph and Ruth (nee Trethewey) Marier in Houghton County, MI. Ernie graduated from Punahou High School in Hawaii. He honorably served in the United States Air Force for 8 years. On April 25, 1966, he was united in marriage to Mary Kuipers in Milwaukee. Together they raised their daughter Ellyn. Later, on December 11, 1982, he was united in marriage to Carol Hetzel and helped to raise her four children. Ernie loved woodworking, gardening, and puttering in the yard. He was always helping out his friends and neighbors. Ernie especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
Those Ernie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his five children, Ellyn (Lyle) Buckley, Tamela “Tami” (Lado) Esquivel, Vicky (Bob Lemler) Hamilton, Scott Hamilton, and Kip (Kathy) Hamilton; 10 grandchildren, Cassandra (Joey) Kind, Brandon (Amanda) Bledsoe, Leighann (Ryan) Gorsuch, Courtney (Luke) Franklin, Amanda (Steven) Delgadillo, Audrey Esquivel, Jesse (Brittany) Hamilton, Joshua Hamilton, Michelle Hamilton, and Rebecca Hamilton; 9 great-grandchildren, Cody, Brooklynn, Landon, Walker, William, Elizabeth, Zachary, Brixton, Stella, with one more on the way; great-great-grandchild, Maverick; sister, Alice Deglopper; brother, Gerald (Sharon) Marier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Marier; former wife, Mary Wendlandt; brother, Earl Marier; and brother-in-law, Claire Deglopper.
VISITATION: Ernie’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
SERVICE: Memorial service in remembrance of Ernie will be at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a military honors ceremony.
