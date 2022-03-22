WAUBEKA
Ervin Parlow
March 19, 1929 - March 13, 2022
Ervin Parlow, age 92 years, of Waubeka was called home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022, at the Samaritan Home in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Ervin was born on March 19, 1929, in West Bend to Ernst and Augusta Parlow (Hetebrueg). He was united in marriage to Ruth Marie Hartmann in 1954.
Ervin finished grade school in a one-room school on St. Finbars Road near the family farm. He worked on the farm until his father’s early death. When he was young, he loved baseball and was good enough to get a tryout as pitcher in the pros. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a great fastball.
Ervin served in the Korean War and was in the infantry with the Fifth Army. He worked at West Bend Aluminum Company and retired after 35 years of employment.
Ervin was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to tell stories (be it true or false) over a cold beer at his favorite pub. He also enjoyed taking his family on summer vacations up north. Ervin also was known to shoot trap, shoot pool, and play golf.
Those Ervin leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Ron (Heidi) Parlow, Gerry Parlow, Susan Tappa, and Bonnie (Kent) Gutbrode; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and son-in-law, Mike Tappa.
Private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Samaritan Home in West Bend (Ervin was very happy to be there) and Allay Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ervin's arrangements.
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.