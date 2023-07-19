Esther Lonergan
September 3, 1920 - June 19, 2023
Esther Lonergan passed on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the presence of her daughters and other family members. Born on September 3, 1920, on the family farm, she was the daughter of August and Mary (Porte) Parlow. She resided in Ozaukee County for most of her life. She married Richard Lonergan on April 22, 1946.
Esther is survived by her two daughters, Jean (Dennis) Loof of the Town of Fredonia and Joan (Jerry) Reiter of Newburg; three grandchildren Shannon (Lori) Loof, Julie (Tim) Lettow and Jill (Kris) Perales; and seven great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Loof, Aiden and Alaina Lettow, Matthew, Mia and Ryan Perales.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on August 22, 1977; daughter, Mary Ellen, who died at birth on June 27, 1949; sisters Sally (John) Hoffmann, Leona (Joseph) Monday and Loretta (Philip) Laufer; brothers-in-law John (Julia), Nelson (Florence), and Arthur (Vi); sisters-in-law Eileen and Stasia; and great-grandson Buddy Lettow.
Esther’s interests included sewing, crocheting, baking, cooking, bingo, dice and growing flowers. She was a member of the Christian Mothers at Holy Trinity parish in Newburg.
Esther spent the last 13 years at The Fields of Washington County as she struggled with Alzheimer’s. A special thank-you to the caregivers, residents and volunteers who cared for her and loved her during her time at The Fields. Their support meant so much to Esther and her family.
Her last hours were spent at Froedtert Hospital of West Bend. The family is grateful to Doctor Robert Heffernan and nurses Anna, Hannah, Crystal, and Jenna for the compassionate care they gave to Esther and the comfort they provided the family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg on Sunday, July 23. Visitation will be in the church starting at 1:00 p.m., with Mass to follow at 2:00 p.m.. Interment in the Holy Trinity Cemetery will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Holy Trinity Parish would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.