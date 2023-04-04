WEST BEND
Esther M. Schowalter
Oct. 8, 1949 – March 30, 2023
Esther M. Schowalter (nee Holl), age 93, called home March 30, 2023 at Harrison Home in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Esther was the daughter of William and Ruth Holl. Esther was born in Milwaukee and raised in Germantown, Wisconsin. She graduated from West Bend High School.
Esther married Donald Schowalter on October 8, 1949 and joined him in farming for 33 years. Following the loss of her husband, she worked in the floral industry for 17 years at Alice’s and Sentry Floral in West Bend.
Esther loved her family, flowers, birds and her gardens, as well as cooking. She volunteered with meals-on-wheels for many years. She was a life long member of St. Peter’s UCC and New Hope Congregations.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother-in-law Walter Bykowski and son-in-law Bruce Herbst. She is survived by her dear sister Mary Ellen Bykowski, her children, Steven (Beth), Lee (Melody), Jan (Christopher) Fredrickson, Todd, and Kay Herbst. Grandchildren Brian (Holly) Herbst, Melissa (Brian) DuPont, Megan (Andy) Helm, Shaun Schowalter, great grandchildren, Alayna Liss, Cameron Liss and Hudson DuPont. Nephews Jeffrey (Carol), Scott (Christine), Dean, Kevin (Michelle) as well as other family and friends.
Funeral Services for Esther will be 11:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2025 at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend with Chaplain Jessie Smedal officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Richfield, Wisconsin following the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.