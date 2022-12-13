WEST BEND
Esther T. Gerner
May 14, 1934 - Dec. 10, 2022
Esther T. Gerner, nee Ackerman, of West Bend died on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger at the age of 88 years. She was born May 14, 1934 in West Bend to the late Louis and Helen (nee Tennies) Ackerman.
On April 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to Howard E. Gerner at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Howard preceded her in death on September 13, 1999.
Esther was a lifelong resident of West Bend. She enjoyed spending time with Howard in Manitowish Waters fishing in the local waterways. Later in life, she escaped the winter weather of Wisconsin by visiting Indian Shores, FL. She also enjoyed traveling, playing cards with friends and cheering on the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
Above all else, Esther loved being “Grandma.” Her greatest joy was to spend time with her grandchildren and to spoil them in a way that only grandmas can.
She was a lifetime member of Holy Angels Parish.
Survivors include 3 children: Peter (Jeri) of West Bend, Penny (Jeff) Maletzke of Sheboygan and Paulette of Waupaca; 5 grandchildren: Clint Gerner, Amanda (Dave) Dornacker, Ben (Becky) Hofmeister, Dr. Nicole (fiancŽ Clint Soulier), Maletzke and Erin (Charlie, MD) Bettag; 8 great-grandchildren: Logan, Sophie and Emma Dornacker, Abby, Mady and Charlie Hofmeister and Dominic, Leo and Baby Bettag; 1 brother Richard (Betty) Ackerman of Pickerel; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Bernice Wilkins of West Bend, June (Bill) Kirby of Three Lakes, and Warren (Ceil) Gerner of Fredonia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother-in-law, Milton Wilkins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. Visitation will be at church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorials to The Threshold, Inc., 600 Rolfs Ave, West Bend, WI 53090 are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.