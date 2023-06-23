WEST BEND
Ethan Robert Ruhnke
July 28, 2022 – June 19, 2023
Ethan Robert Ruhnke, age 20 of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away June 19, 2023. He was born July 28, 2002 in Hartford, Wisconsin, the only son of Benjamin Ruhnke and Marja Salguero.
Ethan attended school at St. Frances Cabrini and Slinger High School. He enjoyed wrestling and played on the football team, as well. He loved to camp, enjoying the outdoors, going for walks with his parents, playing video games and he especially loved his cat “KitKat”.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Ben and Marja,; grandparents, Bob & Colleen Ruhnke, Gene & Betty Doll; Sergio Salguero and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Frances Cabrini in West Bend with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 12:45 pm. Inurnment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.