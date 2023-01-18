Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
September 30, 1922 - Jan. 15, 2023
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Ethel is survived by her five children: Mark (Joann Gagas) Stephan, Jane (John) Nacker, Jean (Brad) Hogan, John (Jean Simanek) Stephan, and Joan (Mark) Weyer; grandchildren: Matthew (Michelle), Karen (Mitch) Cook; John “J.C.” Nacker, James M. Nacker; Melissa (Aaron) Hansen, Nick Hogan; Joey (Amy) Stephan, Anna (Ben) Cole; Alex (Josie) Weyer, Taylor (fiancŽ Andrew Farrell) Weyer; great-grandchildren Jaydon, Jackson and Micah Stephan; Isabelle and James Hansen. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Germaine Stephan, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by Wally, her beloved grandson Andrew Stephan, her siblings John H. Heisdorf, Joanne Heisdorf, Joseph W. Heisdorf and Jeanette Heisdorf.
Ethel was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy and Spencerian Business College and did secretarial work at the Wisconsin Electric Power Company office in Milwaukee and Red E Tractor Company in Richfield. Ethel was a member of the Germantown and Richfield Historical Societies and she and Wally participated for many years with floats, an antique Case tractor and other antique farm equipment in the Germantown and Richfield holiday parades.
In her younger years, Ethel was a member of Tony’s Revellers polka dance band playing piano and doing the vocals. Her sister Joanne played the saxophone in the band. She enjoyed playing at one of the Rockfield Canning Company beet dances which was held after the farmers had completed harvesting the beet acreage they had contracted for. Ethel loved to sing the lyrics to “Italian Street Song,” “Indian Love Call” and the “Ave Maria” by Grounod. When playing piano many Saturday nights for the family at home her favorite pieces were “Darktown Strutters Ball,” “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” and “Silver Haired Daddy of Mine.” Ethel also was an accomplished tap dancer and still had her tap shoes and choreography notebook. Growing up she was known as “Girlie” to the downtown Richfield residents.
Ethel was a genealogist and flew to Europe twice with Wally to visit the German relatives she had researched and continued to correspond with them until their eventual passing. She and Wally enjoyed traveling and went on many trips throughout the United States, most often when the five children were little and they’d travel in the Dodge station wagon packed full of coolers and a tent for the many KOA campgrounds often on their way to her brother’s home in Montana. Ethel and Wally loved the bus tours in their later years, and the short car rides to Michigan to get fresh Michigan peaches. She received many compliments for her tomato wine and red beet wine which a neighbor lady gave her the recipe for and urged her to create some. She enjoyed baking. Her raised donuts, kuchen and blitz tortes disappeared at the many birthday parties.
Ethel has donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin as her final goal. She felt there was a debt to be paid to society because of many family relatives who had studied via the use of cadavers to earn their university degrees. A visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. on January 25, 2023, at St. Boniface Church, W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown, WI 53022, followed by a memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Boniface Church, Germantown, “Heart of the Nation” (televised Catholic Mass for shut-ins) or charity of your choice.
Special thanks to the staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living this past year for the extra love, care and kisses they showered on Mom as her body weakened but mind remained strong. They were truly an extension of our family.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit schramkafuneralhome.com.