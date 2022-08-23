MAYVILLE
Eugene “Gene” J. Gerlach
January 18, 1943 - Aug. 20, 2022
Eugene “Gene” J. Gerlach, 79, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
He was born on January 18, 1943 to the late Walter and Vita (nee Grotelueshen) Gerlach in Lannon. Gene graduated from West Bend High School. He honorably served in the United States Army. On November 25, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon Klahn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Gene worked at John Deere for 10 years, during which he purchased the family farm. He worked as a dairy farmer for many years until retirement. Gene was a member of the volunteer fire department in Knowles for many years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
Those Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Gerlach; three children, Pam (Steve) Ihlenfeld, Jason Gerlach, and Jerry Gerlach; three grandchildren, Eve Ihlenfeld, Cole Ihlenfeld, and Tony Gerlach; five sisters-in-law, Joyce Gerlach, Margaret Hoepner, Kathy (Connie) Bingen, Lois (Ron) Spencer, and Jenny Klahn; five brothers-in-law, Bill Faber, John (Marlene) Klahn, Joe (Janice) Klahn, Jim (Kay) Klahn, and Jim Vetter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Grace (Art) Naumann and Elma “Toots” Faber; five brothers, John “Jack” (Sally) Gerlach, Glenn (Doris) Gerlach, Edwin Gerlach, Raymond (Jeanice) Gerlach, and Melvin Gerlach; his father and mother-in-law, William and Helen Klahn; two sisters-in-law, Mary Vetter and LuEllen Klahn; and two brothers-in-law, Danny Klahn and Tom Klahn.
A funeral service in remembrance of Gene will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main St., Lomira. Private family burial to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Gene's arrangements.