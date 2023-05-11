Eugene ‘Gene’ Rosenthal
Feb. 25, 1942 - May 9, 2023
Eugene “Gene” Rosenthal was called to his heavenly home on May 9, 2023. He was born February 25, 1942, to Arnold and Dorothea (nee Pamperin) in West Bend.
Gene married Charlotte “Char” Mueller on July 14, 1962.
After high school graduation, Gene worked at Honeck Chevrolet and then at Gale Manufacturing until the Lord used his serious motorcycle accident to lead him to his true calling as a financial planner for AAL (now known as Thrivent). With the support of his wife, Gene had 42 successful years helping his Lutheran brothers and sisters plan for their future. Due to his commitment to finding the right product for his clients and his personal service, he was inducted into the AAL Hall of Fame in 1995.
His love for his family was only surpassed by his love of his Savior. He showed this love daily in his words and action and by his dedication to his church and community. He grew up a regular member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Allenton, and in adulthood was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church (now known as Christ Alone) for over 50 years, where he volunteered as treasurer for over 30 years. Gene also served on the Board for Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, was a member of the Jaycees, a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years, and gave his time to Kingdom Workers.
Gene will be welcomed into heaven by his parents; brothers-in-law, Gerald “Bimel” Giese, Raymond “Ray” Dornacker, and Wayne Mueller; along with his dear brother Gordon “Gordy” Rosenthal.
Gene will be remembered by his family: wife of almost 61 years, Charlotte; children Rodney “Rodd” (Kara) Rosenthal, Rhonda (Duane Cary), Ryan (Darlene) Rosenthal; grandchildren Stuart and Emma Rosenthal, Charlotte (Zackary “Zack” Henke) Rosenthal, Jeremiah, Daryan, Sebastian, Quintin, and Thaddeus Rosenthal; siblings Wilma Giese, Gerald “Jerry” (Luise) Rosenthal, David (Doris) Rosenthal, Kenneth “Ken (Doris) Rosenthal, Lois Dornacker, Darlene (Conrad) Scheunemann; sister-in-law Sandra “Sandy” (nee Baerenwald) Mueller; many nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, neighbors and wonderful friends.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, 4:00 p.m. at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church (North Campus 247 S. Main St.), Thiensville. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Allenton. Gene will lie in state on Sunday, at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to either sign the guest book, view the Gene Rosenthal video tribute, or to send online condolences to the Rosenthal family.