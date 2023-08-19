SPRINGFIELD, ORE.
Eugene Lee Hoeft
June 7, 1948 - July 6, 2023
Gene passed away on July 6, 2023, at his home in Springfield, Oregon. The cause of death was not determined and his passing was unexpected.
He was born June 7, 1948, in West Bend. His parents, Robert and Dolores Hoeft, predeceased Gene, in addition to a sister, Marilyn. He is survived by two brothers, Jerry of Lake Mary, Florida, and Steven of Jacksonville, Florida.
Gene attended St. Mary’s elementary school in Barton, and graduated in 1962.
Gene was an outstanding basketball player at West Bend High School, having lettered as a varsity player. He graduated in 1966.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1972 with a degree in business administration.
He was active in cycling and cross-country skiing. He excelled as a bike racer in Wisconsin and other locales in the Midwest. He raced for Bally’s Vic Tanny and won many races over the years. In 1989 he was awarded the title of Wisconsin Road Race Champion.