TOWN OF JACKSON
Eugene Michael Peplinski
Nov. 10, 1935 - May 2, 2023
Eugene Michael Peplinski of the Town of Jackson passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born the son of Henry and Anna Peplinski in Milwaukee on November 10, 1935. Eugene married Rita Best on September 3, 1955, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Cedarburg and together they had 7 children.
Gene worked for the Doerr family at Doerr Electric in Cedarburg and then finished his career at Leeson Electric in Grafton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf in his spare time. Above all, Gene treasured the time he spent with his family.
Eugene will remain in the hearts of his wife, Rita; his children Tim (Renee), Gene Jr. (Bunny), Bob (Jayne), John (Carla), Chuck Peplinski, Jorie (Rick) Hanson, and Paul (Lisa) Peplinski; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012). Fr. Matthew Ferch will preside. The family will receive guests at the church from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.