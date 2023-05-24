WEST BEND
Eugenie Fisher Olsen
March 2, 1933 - May 18, 2023
Eugenie Fisher Olsen, 90, passed away May 18, 2023 at her West Bend home. She is survived and dearly loved by her husband, Col. Ralph N. Olsen, M.D.; her daughters Wendy Olsen (Ferdinand Nimphius) of Slinger, Jordana (Thomas) Esswein of Madison; sons Charles (Marjorie) Olsen of Richfield, Paul Olsen of Norfolk, VA, and stepdaughter Cecily Olsen of West Bend.
Eugenie was born March 2, 1933 in the Bronx to Joseph and Riva “Ray” (Feldman) Fisher. She attended the City College of New York, where she was president of the Education Society and hosted a visit by Eleanor Roosevelt. After earning her B.S. in education in 1954, she joined the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps, training in occupational therapy and serving Korean war veterans. As a 1st Lieutenant, she earned her M.A. in speech pathology at the University of Denver. While stationed at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, she met Captain Ralph Olsen, M.D. The two wed July 4, 1959, on Governor’s Island, Manhattan, then moved to Orléans, France, where Ralph was stationed as chief of pediatrics at the U.S. Army Hospital and Eugenie taught French to American children on base. After their first child was born, they moved to Elm Grove, and Ralph continued practicing pediatrics. When their children were grown, they moved to the U.S. Military Academy West Point, where Ralph served as chief of pediatrics for three years. In 1987, they built their dream home near Big Cedar Lake in West Bend. While Ralph practiced at the West Bend General Clinic, Eugenie worked as a speech and language pathologist in the Kewaskum school district, retiring in 1998.
An avid sports fan, Genie lettered in college basketball and became a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers and Packers. Eugenie enjoyed cooking, cross-country skiing, gardening, sewing and travel. An avid friend of Milwaukee’s museums, zoo, ballet and more, she served as president of the Milwaukee Florentine Opera Club, helped found the Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation, enjoyed Cedar Lake Yacht Club events, and loved spending time with family and friends. A recipient of Service and Good Conduct medals during the Korean conflict, Eugenie took her Honor Flight in August 2021.
Eugenie is also survived by nine grandchildren, nephew Gregg Fisher, niece Caren Fisher and their families. She was preceded in death by her sister Edna Fisher and brother Bernard Fisher. The family is forever grateful to Eugenie’s caregivers and hospice nurses. A celebration of life will occur later. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Florentine Opera of Milwaukee or Alliance Française de Milwaukee.
Yehi zichra Baruch… may her memory be a blessing.
