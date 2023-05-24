Eva Rossman Hamm
Oct. 19, 1942 - May 22, 2023
Eva Rossman Hamm passed away on Monday morning, May 22, 2023. She was born on October 19, 1942 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend to Joseph and Jeanette (Wardius) Rossman. She attended St. Mary’s School in Barton and graduated from West Bend High School in the class of 1960. Eva was employed at the Bodewin Chiropractic Clinic part-time while attending high school. After graduation from high school she was employed at the West Bend Jt. School District #1 Office as a receptionist/bookkeeper.
Eva married William Hamm on June 1, 1963, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton and raised 3 wonderful children in the following years. After the children went off to school, she was employed with the School District of Slinger as an elementary school secretary for the next 33 years. After Eva retired in 2008, she enjoyed golfing, having a small garden, planting lots of flowers, crocheting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. There were a few trips also made to the casino as well. Eva was a member of St. Peter’s Church and the Hartford Senior Center.
Eva is survived by her loving husband, William; her three children, Laura (John Ritger) Hamm, Michael and Julie Hamm, and Mark and Amanda Hamm; her precious grandchildren Alexander, Jonathan, Ashlynn, and Grant. She is further survived by her sister Mary Tock, her sisters/brothers in-law Gerald Roecker, Chris Gracyalny, Gladys Wenzlaff, Dolores Wolf, Carol Hamm, Marlene (Don) Sarauer, Lois (Roy) Lochen, and Rosie (Dennis) Edwards. She is also survived by her special godchildren: Steve (Lynn) Rossman, Julie (Ed) Wolf, Beca (Paul) Selle, and Maggie Gracyalny. Eva will miss her many cherished cousins who she shared many laughs and memories at family reunions, lunches, and gatherings. She will miss her many nieces and nephews, relatives, card club, golfing buddies, and the numerous friends she loved.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Charles and Mathilda Hamm; her sisters Donna Roecker and Janet Gracyalny; her brothers-in-law Marvin Hamm, Wally Wenzlaff, and Bernard Wolf; and her special nephew Rick Wolf.
A visitation for Eva will be held at St. Peter’s Church on Friday, May 26, starting at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 5 p.m. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, May 27. Eva’s family requests that in lieu of flowers that a donation be considered to either the St. Peter’s Endowment Fund or to Honour’s Inc. (scholarship fund at the School District of Slinger).
Furthermore, Eva’s family would like to thank the wonderful people who cared for Mom at Hartford hospital, Aurora clinic in Slinger, St. Luke’s hospital, and Cedar Community these past few months. Their care and compassion will never be forgotten.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.