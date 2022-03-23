KEWASKUM
Evelyn A. Martin
March 26, 1935 - March 20, 2022
Evelyn A. Martin (nee Bodden), 86, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was born on March 26, 1935, to the late Joseph and Irma (nee Bintzler) in the Town of Theresa. Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1955. On February 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Martin at St. Kilian in Campbellsport. Together they raised their five children. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Society and Resurrection Catholic Church. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making quilts. She loved to listen to country and old-time music. Evelyn also enjoyed trips up to Green Bay with friends and going to musicals at the Fireside. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 67 years, Lloyd Martin; five children, Joan Christian, Michael (Lucy) Martin, Helen (Richard Schneider) Martin, Anthony (Carolyn) Martin, and Lawrence ( Charlotte) Martin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Paulus; two brothers, Paul Bodden and Raymond (Geri) Bodden; two sisters-in-law, Valeria Baier and Shirley Martin; two special friends, Helen Beisbier and Delores Cayemberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Charles Bodden; grandson Joshua Martin; three sisters-in-law, Bernadine Bodden, Victoria (Roland) Ruplinger, and Janice Schield; brother-in-law, Wynand Paulus; and two special friends, Alice Wood and Lorraine Ryan.
A private family service in remembrance of Evelyn will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the cancer center or to a charity of your choice in Evelyn's name are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Evelyn's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.