NEWBURG
Evelyn Ann Ingish
(DOD October 10, 2022)
Evelyn Ann Ingish (nee Scharabok) passed into Eternal Life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at age 89. Beloved Mom of Donna (Scott) Taylor, Robert (JoEllyn), David (Carol), James (Ellen), and Linda (John) Auchter. Loving Grandma of Amanda (Cole), Sara, Matthew (Ashley), Kelly, Claire, Jennifer (Derrick), Carrie (Joe), Travis (Madison), Brittany, Jason, Akaiye, Dakota, Nicole, and Daniel. Great-Grandma of Myrtle, Sasa, Cooper, Leo, and Kinlee. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Preceded in death by her two loving husbands, William Ingish and Harvey Richter, sister Audrey (William) Schuster, brother-in-laws, Steve Ingish and Al (Mary) Laurent, and granddaughter Summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to Washington County Humane Society, American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or MACC Fund.
Special thank you to Evelyn’s family and friends at Cedar Community and all who have cared for her.
A visitation will be held at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Congress Drive, Newburg, Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 18th from 10AM to 12PM with Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. Private family burial at a later date.