WEST BEND
Evelyn E. Wornardt
Sept. 10, 1928 — Feb. 25, 2022
Evelyn E. Wornardt (nee Meiners), 93, of West Bend is now at peace in her heavenly home, passing on February 25, 2022 at New Perspective in West Bend.
She was born on September 10, 1928, to the late Franklin and Mathilde (nee Muenkel) in Caledonia, MN. Evelyn became a child of God through baptism on October 14, 1928. She was confirmed in her faith on June 21, 1942. She attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, for teaching. Evelyn moved to West Bend to teach at St. John’s Lutheran School. On July 4, 1948, she was united in marriage to Roy Wornardt, in Caledonia, MN. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was involved with the choir, ladies aid, and the LWML. Evelyn loved word searches and reading. Her faith and her family were her priorities.
Those Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Kay (Bob) Klug of Merrill and Peggy Kraase of Germantown; four grandchildren, Josh (Megan) Klug, Rob (Dana) Klug, David (Kris) Kraase, and Katie (Joe) Manon; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Kendell, Jase, Lola, Evie, Tate, Leyna, and Dawsyn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Diane Wornardt; her husband, Roy Wornardt; a brother, Lloyd Meiners; and a sister, Pearl Roth.
A funeral service of celebration and remembrance of Evelyn will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. Sixth St., West Bend. Burial to follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Evelyn’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.