WEST BEND/KEWASKUM
Evelyn ‘Evie’ H. Beisbier
Feb. 21, 1934 — Jan. 21, 2023
Evelyn “Evie” H. Beisbier (nee Weis), 88, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cedar Bay East in West Bend.
She was born on a farm at home in Elmore on February 21, 1934, to the late Gregor and Margaret (nee Thill) Weis. Evie graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1953. On October 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Cornelius “Corney” Beisbier at St. Matthews Catholic Church. She was a stay-at-home mom for 13 years raising their five daughters, after which she began working at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for the next 27 years, belonging to the 25-year club. Evie enjoyed traveling to many places, especially her trip with Corney to Israel, tending to her flowers, cooking, and baking. She embroidered many dish towels for family and friends. Evie and Corney were also big Green Bay Packers fans. She was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in West Bend since June of 1990. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all of her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Evie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Mary (Roger) Doll, Patricia “Patti” (Ed) Buehler, and Ellen (Marcio) Ferreira; 10 grandchildren, Jared (Jamie) Doll, Bruce (Cassidy) Doll, Craig Doll, Jill (Brad) Worden, Stacy (Jeff) Jager, Hannah (Donald) Lee-Brown, Alex (Danielle) Buehler, Diego Ferreira, Rodrigo Ferreira, and Bruno Ferreira; 10 greatgrandchildren; eight siblings, Norbert (Ruth) Weis, Eugene (Martha) Weis, Doris (Willard) Rusch, Lester (Elaine) Weis, Caroline Theusch, Alvin (Gloria) Weis, Florence (Tom) Flood, and Richard “Dick” (Kelly) Weis; two sons-in-law, David (fiancée, Geri Fromm) Nothem and Scott Bultman; four brothers-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Beisbier, Greg (Julie) Richmond, Ken Beisbier, and Steve (Joyce) Beisbier; seven sisters-in-law, Louise Bonlender, Lila Kleinhans, Paula (Allen) Schoofs, Helen Beisbier, Mae Beisbier, Mary (Dan) Schrauth, and Bev, (Leo) Emmer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius “Corney” Beisbier; two daughters, Carol Nothem and Laura Bultman; five brothers-inlaw, Frank Theusch, Joe Bonlender, Woody Kleinhans, Alois Beisbier, and Robert Beisbier, three sisters-in-law, Sandy Beisbier, Susie Beisbier, and Kay Beisbier; nephew, Greg Weis; and a niece, Rochelle Richmond.
A celebration of life service in remembrance of Evie will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 3500 Beaver Dam Road, West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cedar Bay East for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Evie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.