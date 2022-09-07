WEST BEND
Evelyn “Evie” Irene Drescher
Evelyn “Evie” Irene Drescher (nee Long), 85, of West Bend went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
She is the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (nee Porier) Long. Evelyn married Louis “Lou” Drescher, the love of her life on June 19, 1954, at Saint Mary’s Church, Antigo. Evie and Lou moved to West Bend, where they raised their family of two boys and two girls. After her children were raised, she worked at Shopko for 20 years until retiring in 1992. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, baking, and knitting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Evie is survived by her husband, Lou; four children, Jeff (Melissa) Drescher, Cheryl (Jack) Fink, Janet (Pete) Meininger, and Douglas (Jennifer) Drescher; eight grandsons, Andrew Drescher, Evan Drescher, Brad (Ellen) Goltry, Joel Goltry, Nick (Megan) Fink, Jack “JJ” (Stephanie) Fink, Mitch (Heather) Riederer, and Kyle (Jenny) Riederer; 13 great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Joshua Ramza; two brothers, Allen (Maria) Long and Vern (Jean) Long; and five sisters, Blanche (Joe) Sailer, Gladys (Ken) Gould, Stella (George) Spencer, Marion Vermette.
A funeral service in remembrance of Evie will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cornerstone Memory Care for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Evie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.