WEST BEND
Evelyn H. Brugger
March 12, 1941 - August 5, 2023
Evelyn H. Brugger, nee Kollenbroich, of West Bend died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital at the age of 82 years. She was born on March 12, 1941, in Hubertus to the late Bernard and Veronica (nee Lauer) Kollenbroich.
Later in life, she attended Cardinal Stritch University, earning her degree in nursing. For many years, she worked as a registered nurse in many different settings.
Survivors include her 2 children: Mary (Sam) Stremlau of West Bend and Gerry of West Bend; 4 grandchildren: Andrew, Mitchell, Lindsey and Elizabeth; 1 sister, Carol Schmid of Slinger; 2 nieces, Lori Champan and Annie Schmid; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother, Jim.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Hubert’s Cemetery in Hubertus. Visitation will be on Saturday at church from 9 until 10:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.