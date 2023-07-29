HARTFORD
Evelyn Mae Antonopaulos
Dec. 4, 1929 -July 24, 2023
Evelyn (nee Voskuil) was born on December 4, 1929 in Cedar Grove, WI. to Arthur and Alice (nee TenPas) Voskuil.
Evelyn Graduated from UW-Madison in 1951 with a degree as a Dietitian. She married Charles E Klessig on Dec. 22, 1951 and completed her Dietetic internship while Charles served in the Army in Korea.
Evie and her family arrived in Hartford in 1969. Charles passed away in March of 1975. Evelyn married William Antonopaulos in Feb. 1978.
She worked for 18 years at Hartford Memorial hospital as a dietitian and made many friends long the way.
Evie was a selfless, always thoughtful and soft spoken woman. Throughout her life she has given much of her time and talents to everyone around her.
She gave of her time and faith to her church, especially with church luncheons, bible study and helping with the prayer chain.
She was an avid reader and for many years was in a book club. She enjoyed sharing book reviews and giving books to anyone that would be interested, as well as helping and volunteering at the Hartford Public Library.
Evie loved to sew, knit and crochet. She made many friends and family happy with her beautiful quilts, scarves, hats, mittens, bookmarks and sweaters. She was a member of the quilt club for many years and enjoyed sharing with everyone her latest project.
But most importantly she loved her family. Her favorite time was spending it with her grand children and great grandchildren. She spent many weekends camping in the woods with them and attending school functions, concerts or sporting events. She was always watching with a supportive cheer and encouraging words.
She especially enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Cedar Grove with her sister Marge, all the Killian relatives and also seeing relatives at the TenPas reunions.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Donald (Caroline) and David, her husband William, and great-grandson Atticus Rainn Klessig . Survivors include three sons Charles (Lorrie) Klessig, Michael (Nancy) Klessig and Patrick (Kris) Klessig, a sister Marjorie (James) Killian, Ruth Voskuil (late David) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relation and friends.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St, Hartford Wi. 53027, with Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Committal in Saxon Cemetery, Cleveland, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the First United Methodist Church in Hartford Wi. or the Washington County Humane Society.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.