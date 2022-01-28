WEST BEND
Flora Madelene “Mattie” Garvey
Feb. 14, 1931 - Jan. 23, 2022
Flora Madelene “Mattie” Garvey (nee DeLozier), age 90, of West Bend passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, of natural causes.
Flora was an only child, born to loving parents Charles Albert Delozier and Nicy Ruth Guilliams in Van Wert, Iowa, on February 14, 1931. She was raised by her grandparents, James Willis and Maud Guilliams, following the death of her beloved mother on April 1, 1931. She was united in marriage to John Francis Spray on February 14, 1949, and then later to Ben Jr. Garvey on November 29, 1952.
Flora enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. She was hooked on “The Bachelor” and always cheered with gusto for her favorite football team, the Chicago Bears! Flora took great delight in dressing up for special occasions and holidays, always putting a smile on our faces. Without a doubt, her most treasured times were spent with her family and friends. She will be genuinely missed by all.
Flora had a diehard work ethic and with enthusiasm, not to mention great pride, obtained her GED in 1985. Flora worked tirelessly to help support her family and over the years her jobs included, head waitress, school bus driver, secretary for the City of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and factory worker.
Loved ones left behind to cherish her memory include daughters, Charletta (Robert) Jokinen, Jonda DeLozier, Dianna (Robert) Nichting and Donald Fredell; 8 grandchildren, Brandan (Nikki) Wolf, Sara (Bryan) Reichel, Paul, Scott, Kyle (Eylen), and Ross Fredell, Mason Nichting and Heather Jokinen; 8 great-grandchildren, Taylor (Andy) Beck, Sydney, Nolan and Austin Reichel, Lola, and August Wolf, John and Jacob Wolf. One great-great grandchild, Lincoln Joshua Beck, and a sister (aunt) Doris Needham.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Garvey; a beloved grandson, Joshua M. Wolf; and aunts and uncles, with whom she was raised.
Flora loved all animals; especially dogs. Her favorite ‘4-legged boy’ was named Max.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a humane society of your choice.
Celebration of Flora’s life will be held at a later date this spring.
